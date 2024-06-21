Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 22, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Armenia recognises Palestinian statehood, says Armenian foreign ministry

The recognition triggers Israeli diplomatic backlash, highlighting regional tensions

Armenia recognises Palestinian statehood
Palestinians walk near houses destroyed in the Israeli military offensive as they struggle with food scarcity, basic necessities amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip, Jun 19, 2024. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

Reuters

Published : 21 Jun 2024, 07:32 PM

Updated : 21 Jun 2024, 07:32 PM

Related Stories
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Iran sent a clear message with Israel attack: Palestinian envoy
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Sea drone warfare has arrived. The US is floundering
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Who is Mokhber, the man set to become Iran's interim president?
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Gazans strive to study as war shatters education system
Read More
Cyclone Remal leaves Satkhira salty, thirsty
Cyclone Remal leaves Satkhira salty, thirsty
S Africa close to T20 World Cup semis
S Africa close to T20 World Cup semis
Israeli bombardment kills dozens across Gaza
Israeli bombardment kills dozens across Gaza
Bangladeshis remove large sums from Swiss banks
Bangladeshis remove large sums from Swiss banks
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More