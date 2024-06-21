Armenia recognises Palestinian statehood, says Armenian foreign ministry

Palestinians walk near houses destroyed in the Israeli military offensive as they struggle with food scarcity, basic necessities amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip, Jun 19, 2024. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

Palestinians walk near houses destroyed in the Israeli military offensive as they struggle with food scarcity, basic necessities amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip, Jun 19, 2024. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa

Armenia has officially recognised a Palestinian state, the Armenian foreign ministry said on Friday, the latest country to do so despite opposition from Israel.

Armenia supports a United Nations resolution on an immediate ceasefire in Israel's war with Hamas in Gaza and is in favour of a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, a ministry statement said.

Israel's foreign ministry summoned the Armenian ambassador 'for a serious reprimand' following Armenia's recognition of a Palestinian state, a ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

The Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank under Israeli military occupation, welcomed Armenia’s decision.

"This recognition contributes positively to preserving the two-state solution, which faces systematic challenges, and promotes security, peace, and stability for all parties involved," the Authority's presidency said in a statement.

Spain, Ireland and Norway are among Western countries to officially recognise a Palestinian state, prompting Israel to pull its ambassadors from Madrid, Dublin and Oslo last month.