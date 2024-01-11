    বাংলা

    Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria sign deal to clear floating Black Sea mines

    The joint plan to clear mines floating in the Black Sea due to the war in Ukraine came after months of talks

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Jan 2024, 01:59 PM
    Updated : 11 Jan 2024, 01:59 PM

    Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria signed an agreement on Thursday on a joint plan to clear mines floating in the Black Sea as a result of the war in Ukraine, following months of talks between the NATO allies.

    Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler, his Romanian counterpart Angel Tilvar and Bulgaria's Deputy Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov signed a memorandum of understanding in Istanbul to form a trilateral initiative to clear the explosives.

    "With the start of the war, a threat of floating mines in the Black Sea has arisen. To combat it ... we agreed to form a Black Sea mine counter-measures task group," Guler said at the signing ceremony.

    Sea mines have posed a threat to Ukraine's export routes via the Black Sea since Russia's invasion in February 2022 and several commercial ships have been hit, including a bulk carrier heading to the River Danube port to load grain in December. Three minehunting ships from each country and one command control ship, will be assigned to the initiative, a Turkish defence ministry official said.

    Naval commanders of the three countries will form a committee to run the operation, Guler said, adding that it might include other Black Sea states after the war in Ukraine ends.

    Guler said Turkey viewed potential contributions to this initiative by non-Black Sea NATO allies as "valuable" but that it will only be open to ships of the "three littoral allied countries."

    Turkey said last week it would not allow two minehunter ships donated to Ukraine by Britain to transit its waters en route to the Black Sea since it would violate the 1936 Montreux Convention, an international pact concerning wartime passage of the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits.

    "As Turkey, we have implemented the Montreux Convention carefully, responsibly and impartially, which ensures the balance in the Black Sea," Guler said.

    NATO spokesperson Dylan White welcomed the deal in a post on social media platform X, saying that it was "an important contribution toward greater freedom of navigation and food security in the region and beyond."

    Defence ministers from the three Black Sea countries held talks on the mine clearing plan at a NATO meeting in Brussels in October last year and in Ankara in November as they worked to finalise the initiative.

    Ankara, which maintains good ties with both Kyiv and Moscow, is also working with the United Nations, Ukraine, and Russia to revive the Black Sea grain initiative which Moscow quit last year, though there have been no public signs of progress on those talks.

    Turkey
    Romania
    Bulgaria
    RELATED STORIES
    A coastguard boat sails past a commercial container ship docked at the Houthi-held Red Sea port of Hodeidah, as a container ship carrying general commercial goods docked at the port for the first time since at least 2016, in Hodeidah, Yemen February 25, 2023.
    US, UK forces shoot down Houthi drones in Red Sea
    The Houthis have vowed to continue attacks until Israel halts the conflict in Gaza
    The Russian Navy's large landing ship Novocherkassk sets sail in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey May 5, 2021.
    Ukraine strikes Russian warship, Moscow admits damage
    Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has briefed President Vladimir Putin in detail about the attack
    The Russian Navy's large landing ship Novocherkassk sets sail in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey May 5, 2021.
    Ukraine strikes Russian naval landing warship
    The attack in Crimea killed at least one person and could hinder any Russian attempt to seize more Ukrainian territory along the Black Sea coast
    Biman diverts London-bound flight to Bulgaria after passenger falls sick
    London-bound Biman flight detours to Bulgaria due to sick passenger
    The flight had to make an emergency landing in Bulgaria’s Sofia as an 84-year-old passenger fell sick

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India