China urges larger-scale Gaza peace conference as conflict escalates

The international community should ‘listen’ carefully to the legitimate concerns in the Middle East, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says

Reuters,

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for a larger, more authoritative Israeli-Palestinian peace conference and a timetable to implement a two-state solution as the Gaza conflict escalated and the Red Sea became a new flash point.

Speaking to reporters after talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Cairo over the weekend, Wang said the international community should "listen" carefully to the legitimate concerns in the Middle East.

His remarks were reported by state news agency Xinhua on Monday.

"China calls for the convening of a larger-scale, more authoritative and more effective international peace conference, the formulation of a specific timetable and road map for the implementation of the 'two-state solution', and support for the prompt resumption of Israel-Palestinian peace talks," Wang said.

Last week, the United States and Britain launched strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen after the group attacked ships in the Red Sea. The Houthis said their attacks are a show of support for Palestinians and Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza.