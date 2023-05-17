    বাংলা

    First nuclear fusion plants to need $7bn supply chain

    That spending is set to explode to potentially trillions of dollars in a mature fusion industry

    Reuters
    Published : 17 May 2023, 05:55 AM
    Updated : 17 May 2023, 05:55 AM

    Companies looking to harness the process that powers the sun and stars to generate electricity expect to spend about $7 billion by the time their first nuclear fusion plants come online, a survey published on Wednesday said.

    Fusion occurs when the nuclei of two light atoms such as hydrogen, heated to extreme temperatures, fuse into one heavier nucleus releasing vast amounts of energy.

    Looking to master the fusion process using lasers or magnets, private companies and government labs spent $500 million on their supply chains last year, according to the Fusion Industry Association (FIA) survey.

    That spending is set to explode to $7 billion by the time fusion companies develop their first power plant and potentially trillions of dollars in a mature fusion industry, estimated to be sometime between 2035 and 2050, the survey of about two dozen developers said.

    Much of the supply chain expense is expected to go to high grade steel and concrete and superconducting wire to build plants where fuels will be heated to more than 100 million Celsius in special chambers. Money will also go to super magnets, lasers, and power supplies.

    Andrew Holland, the head of FIA, said there is little concern about geopolitical supply risk in the supply chain as no critical parts or materials face global supply shortfalls or come only from unstable countries.

    "The biggest challenge honestly is just scale," Holland said. "We want to make sure the supply chain companies are aware that fusion is coming so they can make the investments to scale up."

    While there is a global lack of tritium, a fuel that many companies plan to use to fire fusion plants, Holland said that is not a concern because the companies plan to breed tritium in the fusion plants with the use of lithium.

    A fusion plant would only need the amount of lithium found in about four electric vehicles, he estimated.

    RELATED STORIES
    Fraudulent Facebook campaigns target unsuspecting Bangladeshis with deep discounts
    The trap of discounts on Facebook 
    Many fraudsters encourage customers to pay in advance by posting comments that they got products from the sellers
    An office employee walks in front of the bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan, April 7, 2023.
    How does Japan's yield curve control work?
    Under YCC, the BOJ targets short-term interest rates at -0.1% and the 10-year government bond yield at 0.5% above or below zero, in an effort to sustainably achieve 2% inflation
    A motorcade transporting the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission, escorted by the Russian military, arrives at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict outside Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, March 29, 2023.
    Russia evacuates nuclear plant town
    The UN's nuclear power watchdog warns that the situation around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear station has become ‘potentially dangerous’
    DNCC to plant 200,000 trees to reduce heat in Dhaka
    DNCC to plant 200,000 trees to reduce Dhaka heat
    The tree planting programme will be implemented under a contract the DNCC signed with a US-based foundation

    Opinion

    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain