    বাংলা

    Several killed in Prague university shooting, shooter 'eliminated', police say

    The entire building is currently being evacuated but the shooter has been eliminated, law enforcers said

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Dec 2023, 04:37 PM
    Updated : 21 Dec 2023, 04:37 PM

    A shooter at a Prague university killed several people and injured dozens of others on Thursday before being "eliminated" by police.

    Czech police said shortly after 3 p.m. (1400 GMT) that it was responding to a school shooting at Prague's Jan Palach Square, before reporting it had "eliminated" the shooter.

    "The entire building is currently being evacuated and there are several dead and tens of injured at the site," police said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

    An email sent to staff and students at the Faculty of Arts of Charles University, seen by Reuters, had said a shooter was in one of its buildings and had told staff to "stay put".

    "Don't go anywhere, if you're in the offices, lock them and place furniture in front of the door, turn off the lights," the email said.

    One X user posted a photo of a group of students, hiding crouched on a ledge of the building.

    The police have sealed off the square and the area adjacent to the university building, which is located in a busy part of town that has a popular street leading tourists to Old Town Square

    "According to preliminary information, the shooter himself should be dead, there are dead and wounded on site, I will not speculate now about the final number," Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said on Czech Television.

    Prime Minister Petr Fiala cancelled his trip to the east of the country and was en route to Prague, he said on X.

    Gun crime is relatively rare in the Czech Republic. In December 2019, a 42-year-old gunman killed six people at a hospital waiting room in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava before fleeing and fatally shooting himself, police said.

    In 2015, a man fatally shot eight people and then killed himself at a restaurant in Uhersky Brod.

    RELATED STORIES
    Newly recruited fighters who joined a Houthi military force intended to be sent to fight in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, march during a parade in Sanaa, Yemen Dec 2, 2023.
    Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships
    They will attack if the Iranian-backed militia is targeted by Washington
    Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from his window, at the Vatican, December 17, 2023. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
    Vatican approves blessings for same-sex couples in landmark ruling
    A document from the Vatican's doctrinal office said such blessings would not legitimise irregular situations but be a sign that God welcomes all
    A strip with machine gun ammo is seen during military exercises of members of the Siberian Battalion of the Ukraine's Armed Forces International Legion, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at an undisclosed location in Kyiv region, Ukraine December 13, 2023.
    Wars raise profit outlook for US defence industry
    Shares of the biggest defence companies, which have handily beat the benchmark S&P 500 stock index for the last two years, are expected to keep rising
    Caption 01: New South Wales Rural Fire Service fire truck is seen at a hazard reduction burn site in Sydney, Australia, Sept 10, 2023.
    Australia swelters through heat wave
    The hot weather lifts the risk of bush fires in an already high-risk fire season amid an El Nino weather event

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury