Israeli strike kills 29 people in Gaza City house, medics say

Medics say many others were injured in the attack on a multi-floor residential building

Israeli strike kills 29 people in Gaza City house
A Palestinian man carries a wounded child to Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital, following an Israeli strike, in Gaza City Apr 9, 2025. Photo: Reuters

Reuters

Published : 09 Apr 2025, 07:46 PM

Updated : 09 Apr 2025, 07:46 PM

