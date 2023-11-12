Israel's war on Hamas homes in on Gaza hospitals

Palestinian officials said a baby died and dozens more patients were at risk from Israeli gunfire around Gaza's largest hospital on Saturday, while Israel said it had killed a Hamas militant who had stopped another hospital from being evacuated.

Israel says doctors, patients and thousands of evacuees who have taken refuge at hospitals in northern Gaza must leave so it can tackle Hamas gunmen who it says have placed command centres under and around them.

Hamas denies using hospitals in this way. Medical staff say patients could die if they are moved and Palestinian officials say Israeli fire makes it dangerous for others to leave.

"It's totally a war zone, it's a totally scary atmosphere here in the hospital," Ahmed al-Mokhallalati, a senior plastic surgeon at Al Shifa hospital, told Reuters.

"It's continuous bombardment for more than 24 hours now, nothing stopped, you know, it's all from the tanks, from the street, from the air strike."

Most of the hospital staff and people sheltering at the hospital had left, he said, but 500 patients were still there.