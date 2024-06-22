The government says antivenom is available free of charge at nearby public hospitals

Environment and forest ministry calls for precaution, not eradication of Russell’s viper

The government has urged the public to stay cautious and informed instead of panicking about the Russell's viper snake.

The environment, forest and climate change ministry said in a notice on Saturday that they are aware of recent sightings of and the growing public concern about the snake, locally known as Chandrabora, Bora or Ulubora, in various regions.

The ministry has issued guidelines on how to prevent bites from the snake and what to do if bitten.

They reminded everyone that antivenom is available for free at government hospitals.

The notice emphasises that killing snakes is a punishable offence under the law and urges people to avoid such actions to maintain natural balance.

Despite being previously declared extinct, the resurgence of this species and the ensuing fear have led to numerous snake-killing incidents.

In the last five days, at least 11 snakes have been killed.

The ministry said that the snake is not inherently aggressive and it usually attacks only when it feels threatened, which often happens when humans unknowingly come too close.

Russell's vipers typically inhabit low-lying grasslands, shrubs, open forests, and crop fields, avoiding human settlements. Its earth-toned colouring allows it to blend seamlessly with the ground.

“As Russell's viper is an adept swimmer, it has spread to various regions through river currents and floodwaters. Therefore, everyone is advised to exercise caution.” said the ministry.

AVOID SNAKE BITES

The ministry has listed several precautionary measures in the notice. They are:

· Exercise extra caution in areas where Russell's viper sightings have been reported.

· Be vigilant while walking in tall grass, scrublands, and agricultural areas. Avoid stepping into pits.

· Wear boots and long pants when working in affected areas.

· Use a torchlight when walking outdoors at night.

· Keep surroundings clean and free from debris around homes.

· Exercise caution near fallen trees, firewood piles and hay.

· Do not attempt to catch or kill snakes if encountered. Call the national helpline at 333 or inform the nearest Forest Department office if necessary.