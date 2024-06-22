Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 23, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Environment and forest ministry calls for precaution, not eradication of Russell’s viper

The government says antivenom is available free of charge at nearby public hospitals

Govt calls for precaution, not eradication of Russell’s viper

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 22 Jun 2024, 09:49 PM

Updated : 22 Jun 2024, 09:49 PM

Related Stories
Russell’s viper: Forgotten terror returns with full force
Russell’s viper: Forgotten terror returns with full force
Elephants might call each other by name: study
Elephants might call each other by name: study
The plight of Olive Ridley turtles in Cox's Bazar
The plight of Olive Ridley turtles in Cox's Bazar
Lion escapes into heavy traffic in Pakistan's Karachi
Lion escapes into heavy traffic in Pakistan's Karachi
Read More
$900m WB financing to increase resilience
$900m WB financing to increase resilience
Journalist groups condemn police association statement on graft reports
Journalist groups condemn police association statement on graft reports
Returning to Dhaka after Eid
Returning to Dhaka after Eid
Taylor Swift poses with Prince William after concert
Taylor Swift poses with Prince William after concert
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More