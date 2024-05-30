Cyclone Remal: Bodies of 16 more animals recovered from the Sundarbans

The dead deer have been buried at the Katka sanctuary, while 17 living deer were rescued and released, the forest department says

The Forest Department has recovered the bodies of 15 deer and a boar from the Sundarbans in Bagerhat.

The bodies of the animals, washed away due to the effect of Cyclone Remal, were recovered from the Kochikhali area of the Sharankhola Range in the Sundarban East area on Wednesday and Thursday, said Khulna Region Forest Conservator Mihir Kumar Doe.

The bodies of 56 wild animals swept away by the tidal surge have been recovered so far.

“In the past four days, we have found the bodies of 56 wild animals - 54 deer and two boars.”

“The dead deer have been buried at the Katka sanctuary, while 17 living deer were rescued and released back to the forest.”

The Forest Department official said, “Due to Cyclone Remal, a tidal surge caused all the river channels in the Sundarbans to overflow and flood vast parts of the forest. The tidal surge was above 10 feet.”

“We believe the deer may have been washed away by the tidal surge when it reached the Sundarbans and were unable to swim back to shore. Given all that water, we feared the deaths of many wild animals of the forest near the coast.”

The cyclone had caused heavy damage to the station offices, camps, and watchtowers of the Sundarbans East and Sundarbans West divisions of the forest department, Doe said.

The wireless towers set up to facilitate communication between Forest Department officials were also damaged. Saltwater has encroached on the freshwater ponds and lakes.

“Considering the destroyed forest infrastructure, our initial assessment puts the total damage at over Tk 62.7 million.”