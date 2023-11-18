ChatGPT maker OpenAI ousts CEO Sam Altman

Well wishers and critics piled onto digital forums as the news spread.

On X, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt called Altman "a hero of mine," adding "He built a company from nothing to $90 Billion in value, and changed our collective world forever. I can't wait to see what he does next. I, and billions of people, will benefit from his future work- it's going to be simply incredible."

"This is a shocker and Altman was a key ingredient in the recipe for success of OpenAI," Daniel Ives, analyst at Wedbush Securities said. "That said, we believe Microsoft and Nadella will exert more control at OpenAI going forward with Altman gone."

The full impact of the OpenAI surprise will unfold over time, but its fundraising prospects were an immediate concern. Altman was considered a master fundraiser who managed to negotiate billions of dollars in investment from Microsoft as well as having led the company's tender offer transactions this year that fueled OpenAI's valuation from $29 billion to over $80 billion.

"In the short term it will impair OpenAI's ability to raise more capital. In the intermediate term it will be a non-issue," said Thomas Hayes, chairman at hedge fund Great Hill Capital.

Other analysts said Altman's departure, while disruptive, would not derail generative AI's popularity or OpenAI or Microsoft's competitive advantage.

"The innovation created by OpenAI is bigger than any one or two people, and there is no reason to think this would cause OpenAI to cede its leadership position," said DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria. "If nothing else, Microsoft's stake and significant interest in OpenAI's progress ensure the appropriate leadership changes are being implemented."

As late as Thursday evening, Altman showed no signs of concern at two public events. He joined colleagues in a panel on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference in San Francisco, describing his commitment and vision for AI.

Later he spoke at a Burning Man-related event in Oakland, California, engaging in an hour-long conversation on the topic of art and AI. Altman seemed relaxed and gave no indication anything was wrong, but left right after his talk was over at 7:30 pm.

The event organiser said at the event that Altman had another meeting to attend.