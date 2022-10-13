Google approves Trump's Truth Social for Play Store

Truth Social, which launched in the United States in the Apple App Store in February, had not previously been available in the Play Store due to insufficient content moderation, according to a Google spokesperson in August. Google had expressed concerns to Truth Social about violations of its Play Store policies prohibiting content like physical threats and incitement to violence.

Without Google and Apple stores, there is no easy way for most smartphone users to download Truth Social.

Google's Play Store is the main way users of Android phones in the United States download apps. Android users can get apps through competing stores or download them directly from a website, though it often requires extra steps and security permissions. Truth Social has been available through those means even as Google blocked it from the Play Store.

Android phones comprise about 40% of the US smartphone market.

Truth Social restored Trump's presence on social media more than a year after he was banned from Twitter Inc TWTR.N, Facebook and Alphabet Inc's YouTube following the Jan 6, 2021 US Capitol riots, after he was accused of posting messages inciting violence.