Baidu placed AI chip order from Huawei in shift away from Nvidia

The second person said that the order's total value was approximately 450 million yuan ($61.83 million) and that Huawei was to deliver all of the chips by the end of this year. Both people declined to be named because the details of the deal were confidential.

Although the order is tiny relative to the thousands of chips top Chinese tech firms have historically ordered from Nvidia, the sources said it was significant, as it showed how some firms could shift away from the US company.

Baidu, alongside Chinese peers such as Tencent 0700.HK and Alibaba 9988.HK, is known to be a long-time client of Nvidia. Baidu was not previously known to be a AI chip customer of Huawei.

Although Huawei's Ascend chips are still seen as far inferior to Nvidia's in terms of performance, the first source said they were the most sophisticated domestic option available in China.

"They were ordering 910B chips to prepare for a future where they may no longer be able to purchase from Nvidia," the first source said.