July 22 2022

    বাংলা

    Microsoft investigates Teams outage as services drop for thousands of users

    Microsoft Corp's messaging application MS Teams was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to an outage tracking website, and the company said it was investigating the disruption.

    >>Reuters
    Published : 21 July 2022, 5:6 AM
    Updated : 21 July 2022, 5:6 AM

    The Redmond, Washington-based companypinpointed the disruption "on a recent deployment that contained a brokenconnection to an internal storage service", but did not disclose thenumber of users affected by the outage.

    MS Teams forms an integral part of dailyoperations for businesses as workers use the service to communicate internally,message each other, make calls and organise their workflow.

    There were more than 4,800 incidents of peoplewho reported issues with Microsoft Teams on Wednesday, said Downdetector.com,which tracks outages by collating status reports from sources includinguser-submitted errors on its platform.

    More than 1,457 users are currently affected,Downdetector said. The web monitoring firm also showed there were more than 150incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Office 365.

    Microsoft tweeted it has identified downstreamimpact to multiple Microsoft 365 services with Teams integration, such asMicrosoft Word, Office Online and SharePoint Online.

    "We've taken action to reroute a portionof traffic to provide some relief within the environment," it said.

    Microsoft in its earnings call in January hadsaid that Teams surpassed 270 million monthly active users, as demand forremote business-oriented teleconferencing and messaging tools soared and becamea key fixture for organisations during the COVID-19 pandemic as people workedfrom homes.

    Other big technology companies have also beenhit by outages in the past year, with a near six-hour disruption at MetaPlatforms keeping WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger out of reach for billionsof users last October.

    RELATED STORIES
    Global manufacturers see chip shortage easing
    Global manufacturers see chip shortage easing
    Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS, factory robot builder ABB ABBN.S and Swedish fridge maker Electrolux see the semi-conductor chip shortage easing, executives said Thursday, in a boost for manufacturers aft ...
    Google complies with Indonesia licensing rules, others risk blocking
    Google complies with Indonesia licensing rules, others risk blocking
    Indonesia said on Thursday Alphabet Inc's Google has signed up to its new licensing rules for technology platforms, but warned that companies that had yet to register would be blocked in five working ...
    Apple outlines health technology strategy in new report
    Apple outlines health technology strategy in new report
    Apple Inc on Wednesday released a report outlining a two-pronged strategy in digital health markets, courting consumers with health and fitness features on one hand while engaging with traditional hea ...
    Apple reaches $50m settlement over defective MacBook keyboards
    Apple reaches $50m settlement over defective MacBook keyboards
    Apple Inc agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit by customers who claimed it knew and concealed that the "butterfly" keyboards on its MacBook laptop computers were prone to failure ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher