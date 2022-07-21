Microsoft investigates Teams outage as services drop for thousands of users

The Redmond, Washington-based companypinpointed the disruption "on a recent deployment that contained a brokenconnection to an internal storage service", but did not disclose thenumber of users affected by the outage.
MS Teams forms an integral part of dailyoperations for businesses as workers use the service to communicate internally,message each other, make calls and organise their workflow.
There were more than 4,800 incidents of peoplewho reported issues with Microsoft Teams on Wednesday, said Downdetector.com,which tracks outages by collating status reports from sources includinguser-submitted errors on its platform.
More than 1,457 users are currently affected,Downdetector said. The web monitoring firm also showed there were more than 150incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Office 365.
Microsoft tweeted it has identified downstreamimpact to multiple Microsoft 365 services with Teams integration, such asMicrosoft Word, Office Online and SharePoint Online.
"We've taken action to reroute a portionof traffic to provide some relief within the environment," it said.
Microsoft in its earnings call in January hadsaid that Teams surpassed 270 million monthly active users, as demand forremote business-oriented teleconferencing and messaging tools soared and becamea key fixture for organisations during the COVID-19 pandemic as people workedfrom homes.
Other big technology companies have also beenhit by outages in the past year, with a near six-hour disruption at MetaPlatforms keeping WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger out of reach for billionsof users last October.