Alibaba's cloud unit brings Meta's AI model Llama to its clients

Alibaba's cloud computing division said it has become the first Chinese enterprise to support Meta's open-source artificial intelligence (AI) model Llama, allowing its Chinese business users to develop programs off the model.

Meta released Llama2, a commercial version of Llama, this month to provide businesses a powerful free-of-charge alternative to pricey proprietary models sold by OpenAI and Google. At the time, Meta said its preferred partner for Llama2 was Microsoft but it would also be available through other partners.

“Today, Alibaba Cloud has launched the first training and deployment solution for the entire Llama2 series in China, welcoming all developers to create customised large models on Alibaba Cloud,” Alibaba Cloud said in a statement on Tuesday published on its WeChat account.

The relationship with Meta could provide sticky customers for Alibaba's cloud business at a time it is facing intensified competition at home and is planning a stock market listing.