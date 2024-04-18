    বাংলা

    Google lays off employees, shifts some roles abroad amid cost cuts

    A small percentage of the impacted roles will move to hubs the company is investing in, including India, Chicago, Atlanta and Dublin

    Reuters
    Published : 17 April 2024, 11:44 PM
    Updated : 17 April 2024, 11:44 PM

    Alphabet-owned Google is laying off an unspecified number of employees, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday, marking the latest cuts at the technology giant as it cracks down on costs.

    The Google spokesperson said the layoffs are not company-wide and that affected employees will be able to apply for internal roles, but did not specify the number of employees impacted nor the teams involved.

    A small percentage of the impacted roles will move to hubs the company is investing in, including India, Chicago, Atlanta and Dublin.

    The layoffs follow a slew of job cuts across Google, and the tech and media industry this year, adding to fears that layoffs may continue as companies grapple with economic uncertainty.

    "Throughout the second half of 2023 and into 2024, a number of our teams made changes to become more efficient and work better, remove layers and align their resources to their biggest product priorities," the spokesperson added.

    Employees across several of Google' teams in its real estate and finance departments have been affected, according to a Business Insider report on Wednesday. The finance teams affected include Google's treasury, business services, and revenue cash operations, it added.

    Google's finance chief, Ruth Porat, sent an email to staff saying the restructuring includes expanding growth to Bangalore, Mexico City, and Dublin, according to the Business Insider report.

    Google let go of hundreds of workers across multiple teams in January including its engineering, hardware and assistant teams as the company ramps up investment and builds its artificial intelligence offerings.

    Company CEO Sundar Pichai reportedly told employees at the start of the year to expect more job cuts.

    RELATED STORIES
    One man killed, another loses hand in Cox’s Bazar attack
    Man killed, another maimed in Cox’s Bazar attack
    Police say the attack is likely due to a local power struggle between two groups
    A general view as workers carry out operations while on an elevated platform of a firefighting truck at the site where a building collapsed, following the earthquake, in Hualien, Taiwan April 4, 2024.
    Taiwan earthquake injuries top 1,000
    The temblor, the strongest in 25 years, hit on Wednesday morning just as people were readying to go to work and school
    Fuel price cut will benefit bus owners only, not travellers: Passenger Welfare Association
    Fuel price cut will benefit bus owners only: group
    Previous fare cuts by Tk 0.03 or 0.05 per kilometre did not benefit passengers
    Why are madrasas gaining more pupils amid a fall in number of school students
    Why are madrasas gaining more pupils
    Educationists see a link between the growing number of madrasa students and the prolonged financial squeeze

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor