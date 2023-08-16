Latin Americans fall prey to more online scams as cybersecurity lags

"Latin America is a priority target because it has a very connected population, which means that they are always exposed," said Claudio Martinelli, managing director for Latin America for Kaspersky.



Institutions and governments are also more vulnerable than in other parts of the world. In a ranking of 93 countries on cyberthreat risks compiled by fraud prevention software SEON, nine of the 10 Latin American countries were ranked in the bottom half.



Three Latin American countries - Honduras, Nicaragua and Venezuela - were seen among the 10 countries with the highest risks for cyberthreats.



The region, meanwhile, had the highest share of unprotected data in the world in 2022, Tenable said, making companies vulnerable to threats like ransomware, a kind of attack that locks a computer and then demands money for its release.



Ransomware was responsible for six of every 10 attacks in 2022, including an attack on Costa Rica's finance ministry by Russian hackers, who demanded $10 million.



Latin America's ability to safeguard against future attacks is handicapped by a lack of regulation and judicial investigations, said Marcos Simplicio, a professor specializing in cybersecurity at the University of Sao Paulo.



"Virtual crime is no different from physical crime," he said. "As long as it's making a profit, and if there is little chance of punishment, it will continue."