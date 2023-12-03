    বাংলা

    OpenAI delays launch of custom GPT store to early 2024

    During its first developer conference in November, OpenAI introduced the custom GPTs and store, which were set to be launched later that month

    Published : 3 Dec 2023, 02:35 AM
    ChatGPT maker OpenAI has delayed the launch of its custom GPT store until early 2024, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

    The company is continuing to "make improvements" to GPTs based on customer feedback, the memo said.

    The delay comes against the backdrop of the startup's surprise ouster of its CEO Sam Altman and his subsequent reinstatment following threats by employees to quit.

    The GPTs are early versions of AI assistants that perform real-world tasks such as booking flights on behalf of a user. It is also expected to allow users to share their GPTs and earn money based on the number of users.

