Can tech protect US schools from mass shootings?

GUN-DETECTION SYSTEMS

For some experts and school safety officials, new tech-based tools are just one part of a practical and multi-pronged approach to tackling school violence.

"We don't try to pretend we are the only solution at all, it's part of a layered approach," said Fraser from Omnilert.

At the Charles County Public Schools in Maryland, security director Jason Stoddard said the school system decided to install Omnilert on outwards-facing cameras because he noticed that the shooters in Uvalde and another attack in Parkland, Florida, had approached the campus with their guns drawn.

Omnilert is one of a growing list of firms offering gun-detection technologies.

ZeroEyes, a Philadelphia-based company, said its gun detection technology is deployed in schools, universities and other locations in over 30 states.

Like Omnilert, it has human reviewers who check guns flagged by its AI.

On its website, the company says its gun-detection system may have helped Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut respond faster to a 2012 shooting in which 26 people were killed.

"We believe we could have helped first responders by providing situational awareness which would likely help them to find and contain the threat more quickly and efficiently, potentially saving lives," a spokesperson said in emailed comments.

According to a tally by the Intercept, more than 65 school districts have bought or tested AI gun detection from a variety of companies since 2018, spending a total of over $45 million, a small slice of an estimated $3 billion-a-year school safety industry.

There are serious questions, however, about the efficacy of such tools, said Ken Trump, the president of National School Safety and Security Services, a school safety consulting firm.

"Schools have become fertile ground for very underdeveloped AI software - they use schools as guinea pigs," he said.

He said educational establishments were increasingly drawn to flashy tech solutions at the expense of more basic measures such as training teachers on how to respond to shootings, making structural improvements to buildings, and keeping doors locked.

While surveillance tools might help accelerate a school's response, they are unlikely to deter shooters, said Johnson Jr. of John Hopkins.

"There is no peer-reviewed research on these AI technologies" to gauge their effectiveness, he added.