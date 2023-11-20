    বাংলা

    Microsoft CEO says Sam Altman will be joining Microsoft

    Ousted OpenAI CEO Altman and Brockman will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team, the firm’s CEO Satya Nadella says

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Nov 2023, 08:42 AM
    Updated : 20 Nov 2023, 08:42 AM

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Monday said that ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Greg Brockman will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team.

    Nadella also appeared to confirm Emmett Shear's reported appointment as the new OpenAI CEO, saying they are "looking forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI's new leadership team and working with them."

    Sam Altman is discussing a possible return even as he considers launching a new AI venture. His firing angered current and former employees, and prompted worries over an upcoming $86 billion share sale.

    Kyle Vogt, the CEO of General Motors' robot-taxi unit Cruise, has resigned from the company a day after apologising to staff as the company undergoes a safety review of its US fleet.

    The head of Australia's second-largest telco Optus resigned on Monday, cutting short a more than three-year tenure marred by a massive network-wide outage and one of Australia's largest data breaches.

    Westpac Banking Corp , Australia's third-largest bank by market capitalisation, said on Monday it would raise A$750 million ($488.1 million) in an Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital transaction.

    Sam Altman will not return as CEO of OpenAI despite efforts from the company's executives to bring him back, The Information reported on Sunday.

