Trudeau's TikTok ban to curb social media reach of opposition leaders

Singh's office said it takes "all security concerns seriously and we will comply with any directives issued about banning TikTok from government devices to ensure that information is protected."

Singh also told reporters that taking a pause to assess how to safely use the social media platform is "something that I feel very comfortable doing and I have no hesitation to do."

AN OPPOSITION PROBLEM

There is no doubting the reach and appeal of apps like TikTok to target voters: Insider Intelligence projects 9 million Canadians will use the app this year and over 10 million will do so by 2025 – more than a quarter of Canada’s population.

But TikTok - owned by Chinese firm ByteDance - is facing a growing backlash from Western governments worried about whether China's government could harvest user data or advance its interests. Beijing has repeatedly denied any such intentions.

The European Parliament became the latest EU body to ban the app from staff phones this week and on Wednesday a US House panel approved a bill giving President Biden the power to ban the app altogether.

TikTok has also complained about the Canadian ban, saying it was issued "without citing any specific security concern or contacting us."

Analysts like Nanos say anything that limits or undermines the role of social media as a platform could be a problem for politicians like the Conservatives' Poilievre, who has shunned mainstream media in Ottawa.

Poilievre's account, deactivated this week alongside that of his entire caucus, garnered around 200,000 followers.

Poilievre - who has styled himself as an anti-establishment figure - has relied on a strategy of directly reaching voters through social media platforms such as TikTok, where he frequently attacks opponents and makes parody videos.