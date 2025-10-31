Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 01, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Tech leaders boost AI spending, but Alphabet's cash flow wins investor favour

Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta and Amazon all announced plans for higher annual capital expenditures as they pour money into chips and data centres

Tech leaders boost AI spending
FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is seen outside the company's offices in London, Britain, Jun 24, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso//File Photo

Reuters

Published : 31 Oct 2025, 10:09 AM

Updated : 31 Oct 2025, 10:09 AM

Related Stories
Amazon shares soar as cloud growth beats expectations
Amazon shares soar as cloud growth beats expectations
Read More
Mujib’s portrait removal from Bangabhaban ‘wrong’: Selim
Mujib’s portrait removal from Bangabhaban ‘wrong’: Selim
Legal, political fog clouds July Charter referendum plan
Legal, political fog clouds July Charter referendum plan
Consensus drive ends under a cloud of ‘division’
Consensus drive ends under a cloud of ‘division’
Chhatra Shakti forms central, DU committees
Chhatra Shakti forms central, DU committees
Read More
Opinion

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions

Nasim Firdaus

Diplomacy in a fractious world
Diplomacy in a fractious world

Julian Francis

How and why Oxfam published the Testimony of Sixty
How and why Oxfam published the Testimony of Sixty

Ron Bousso

Trump’s India squeeze to push Russian oil further in shadows
Trump’s India squeeze to push Russian oil further in shadows
Read More