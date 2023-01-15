Retiring Stosur 'too passionate' to walk away from the sport

Sam Stosur will bid a bittersweet farewell to home fans at the Australian Open but will not be straying far from the game, the 38-year-old major winner said on Sunday.

Stosur announced on social media she will retire from the sport after a last appearance in the doubles tournaments at Melbourne Park, 21 years after her first Australian Open.

Since becoming a mum in mid-2020, Stosur has made a staged departure from the game, taking on a mentoring role with some of the country's emerging players.