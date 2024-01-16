Roma sack manager Mourinho following poor run

AS Roma parted ways with manager Jose Mourinho on Tuesday, with the Serie A club's owners saying the decision was made with the "best interests" of the team in mind.

Roma are ninth in the league after Sunday's 3-1 loss to AC Milan, and have struggled to overcome the loss of key players due to injury, including striker Paulo Dybala.

They are 22 points behind league leaders Inter Milan.

"AS Roma can confirm that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff will leave the club with immediate effect," the club said in a statement.