    বাংলা

    City left deflated after Anfield draw, says Stones

    They have won only once in the Premier League at Anfield since Guardiola took charge

    Reuters
    Published : 10 March 2024, 07:27 PM
    Updated : 10 March 2024, 07:27 PM

    John Stones proved an unlikely scorer for Manchester City in a sizzling Sunday showdown at Liverpool but was left deflated after a 1-1 draw prevented Pep Guardiola's side taking over at the top of the table.

    Stones turned in Kevin De Bruyne's low corner in the 23rd minute to reward City's early domination.

    But Alexis Mac Allister equalised from the penalty spot shortly after halftime and City were at stretching point as they resisted a storming Liverpool second-half display.

    The draw stretched City's unbeaten run in all competitions to 21 games but they are now third in the Premier League standings in what is shaping up to be an epic fight to the finish with Liverpool and Arsenal.

    Arsenal, who City host in their next league game on March 31, are top on goal difference from Liverpool with both clubs on 64 points. City, bidding for an unprecedented fourth successive league title, have 63.

    "We had quite a lot of chances early on in the game and maybe could have been two or three up," said Stones, whose goal was his first of the season.

    "But we know what we're coming into when we come here and the opposition we are playing and I think we feel a bit deflated in the dressing room, we came here to win."

    City have won only once in the Premier League at Anfield since Guardiola took charge but while they failed to improve that record in a typically breathless duel, they are still well positioned to finish the season on top.

    "We got a point out of the game and this is such a difficult place to come," Stones said. "It's a bit raw for me right now to analyse the game. We know what a top side they are and what they bring and we've had a lot of really good games against them.

    "The second half sort of balanced it out today but we'll have to take the positives out of today and move forward and try and go on a nice run."

