    বাংলা

    CONMEBOL reveals 14 host US cities for 2024 Copa America

    The first semi-final will be at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey with the other at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Dec 2023, 01:01 PM
    Updated : 5 Dec 2023, 01:01 PM

    Next year's Copa America will be held across 14 US cities, culminating with the final at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Monday. 

    The first semi-final will be at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey with the other at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, while quarter-final action will be in Arlington, Houston, Las Vegas and Glendale

    The June 20-July 14 tournament features 32 matches and 16 participating teams - 10 from CONMEBOL and six from CONCACAF, which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean. 

    CONMEBOL previously announced that the opening match of the tournament will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. 

    The other host cities are Las Vegas, Orlando, Santa Clara, Inglewood, Kansas City, Missouri and Kansas City, Kansas. 

    The draw for the 2024 Copa America takes place on Thursday. 

    Argentina beat hosts Brazil at the 2021 Copa America for their first major title in 28 years.

    RELATED STORIES
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2022 Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights
    Di Maria to quit internationals after Copa America
    He has made 136 appearances for world champions Argentina since his debut in 2008
    Soccer Football - World Cup - South American Qualifiers - Brazil v Argentina - Estadio Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Nov 21, 2023 Argentina's Lionel Messi in action with Brazil's Andre REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
    Argentina hand Brazil third straight loss
    Nicolas Otamendi scored with a towering header to give Argentina a 1-0 away win over Brazil in a bad-tempered World Cup qualifier
    Brazil Training - Granja Comary, Teresopolis, Brazil - Nov 19, 2023 Brazil's Marquinhos, Gabriel Jesus and Raphinha during training.
    Brazil will stay true to their identity: coach
    As they struggle with injuries to key players like Neymar and Vinicius Jr, caretaker manager Fernando Diniz must resort to a young team against Argentina
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group G - Brazil v Switzerland - Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar - November 28, 2022 Brazil's Dani Alves during the national anthems before the match REUTERS/Carl Recine
    Dani Alves to stand trial for sexual assault in Spain
    Alves was arrested on Jan 20 and has been held in a prison outside Barcelona

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron