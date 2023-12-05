CONMEBOL reveals 14 host US cities for 2024 Copa America

The June 20-July 14 tournament features 32 matches and 16 participating teams - 10 from CONMEBOL and six from CONCACAF, which covers North and Central America and the Caribbean.

CONMEBOL previously announced that the opening match of the tournament will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The other host cities are Las Vegas, Orlando, Santa Clara, Inglewood, Kansas City, Missouri and Kansas City, Kansas.

The draw for the 2024 Copa America takes place on Thursday.

Argentina beat hosts Brazil at the 2021 Copa America for their first major title in 28 years.