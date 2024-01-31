Chelsea focused on three points not Klopp's farewell party at Anfield, says Pochettino

"Every time they play at Anfield, it's going to be a party always, to celebrate, and to give him all the love the fans feel for him, and I think it's deserved.

"But we need to go there and win the game. Sorry, but we don't want to be involved or be part of the celebration. We want to perform well and win the game."

The Argentine, however, hoped that the German's break from coaching would not be long.

"He is a coach, a person I am going to miss. I love to watch him on the touchline and the team he manages," Pochettino said.

"I hope he's only away for months, maybe one year, then he comes back."

The two sides will meet again on Feb. 25 in the final of the League Cup at Wembley.

Chelsea defender Malo Gusto and midfielder Christopher Nkunku are likely to make their return to the squad on Wednesday, with the latter back in training following a hip issue he had suffered at the beginning of the month.