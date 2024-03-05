Bangladesh beat India to reach final of SAFF U16 Women’s Championship

Bangladesh have fought off India’s comeback for a 3-1 victory to reach the final of SAFF U16 Women’s Championship in Nepal.

After the brilliance at ANFA Complex in Kathmandu on Tuesday, coach Saiful Bari Titu’s side are sitting comfortably on six points. having won 2-0 against the hosts in the first match.

India will play Nepal on Friday for the other spot in the final as both sides are tied on three points with victories over Bhutan who have been eliminated.