Bangladesh beat India to reach final of SAFF U16 Women’s Championship

Bangladesh have fought off India’s comeback for a 3-1 victory to reach the final of SAFF U16 Women’s Championship in Nepal.
After the brilliance at ANFA Complex in Kathmandu on Tuesday, coach Saiful Bari Titu’s side are sitting comfortably on six points. having won 2-0 against the hosts in the first match.
India will play Nepal on Friday for the other spot in the final as both sides are tied on three points with victories over Bhutan who have been eliminated.
For Bangladesh, Friday’s dead rubber against Bhutan is now a warm-up game for the final.
Even the match against India was a dress rehearsal of the final, Titu had said earlier, hinting at the rivalry between the two sides that peaked after they were declared champions jointly in the dramatic final of the SAFF U19 Women’s Championship recently.
After Alpi Akter put Bangladesh ahead in the ninth minute in the latest face-off, Anushka Kumari scored for India in the 55th, raising hopes of a comeback victory for her side.
India, however, could not save the day as Sauravi Akanda Prity made the best use of a defensive lapse in the 79th minute to clinch the second goal for Bangladesh.
Arpita Biswas sealed the fate of the match with a third in the 89th minute.