Verstappen wins second F1 world title amid confusion

Red Bull's Max Verstappen wrapped up a second successive Formula One title on Sunday with victory in a rain-shortened Japanese Grand Prix after his closest rival Charles Leclerc was hit with a post-race penalty.

Dutchman Verstappen had crossed the line ahead of the Ferrari driver who, defending against the other Red Bull of Sergio Perez, took the chequered flag a distant second.

But the Monegasque had five seconds added to his race time for cutting across the final chicane on the last lap which dropped him down to third.

"It's a crazy feeling of course as I didn't expect it when I crossed the line," said Verstappen amid confusion over whether reduced points under new rules introduced this year would apply with the race running to just over its halfway mark.