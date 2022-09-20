In land of Maradona and Messi, fans jostle for World Cup stickers

The trend has generated a wave of social media memes and satire, and even the creation of an app that allows you to track where to get the coveted stickers. New stock has been selling out in a matter of hours.

"It's frustrating not being able to find any," said Exequiel Claverie, a 38-year-old media professional and father of three children who are fans of local club River Plate.

"I arrive home every day to (my children) saying: 'Hey dad, did you buy stickers?' There are none!"

Argentina, which won the Copa America last year, will head to Qatar along with other Latin American countries Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador, Mexico and Costa Rica.