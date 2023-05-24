    বাংলা

    Jordi Alba to leave Barcelona after 11 years

    The 34-year-old Spain international has played more than 450 games for Barcelona

    Reuters
    Published : 24 May 2023, 02:12 PM
    Updated : 24 May 2023, 02:12 PM

    Defender Jordi Alba will leave Barcelona at the end of the season after 11 years with the Catalan outfit, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday.

    The 34-year-old Spain international has played more than 450 games for Barcelona, winning the Champions League in 2015, six LaLiga titles, five Copa del Rey titles, four Spanish Super Cups and the Club World Cup.

    Alba came up through Barcelona's La Masia academy, but left in 2005 and made a name for himself at Valencia, before rejoining the Catalan club in 2012.

    "Jordi Alba, who has made the left side of the field his own in over a decade at Barca, is leaving the club as the third captain of the senior team, bringing an end to a glittering career...," Barcelona said in a statement.

    "FC Barcelona would like to publicly express its gratitude to Alba for his professionalism, commitment and dedication, and his ever-positive and friendly relationship with all members of the Barca family...

    "Sadly, however, it seems all good things have to end, and the curtain will be coming down on Jordi Alba's time at Barca in just a few weeks. We wish him well with his future plans, whatever they might be."

    Alba made 23 league appearances this season as Barcelona claimed their 27th LaLiga title earlier this month, but a large number of those appearances came from the bench, with manager Xavi Hernandez preferring to start 19-year-old Alejandro Balde.

    Alba is the third long-serving player to leave Barcelona this season, with defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets also set to depart, while defender Gerard Pique announced his retirement in November.

    The left back is the current captain of Spain and has made 91 international appearances. He was part of the squad which won Euro 2012.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - LaLiga - Girona v Real Madrid - Estadi Montilivi, Girona, Spain - April 25, 2023 Girona's Valentin Castellanos celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
    Girona's Castellanos hits Real Madrid for 4
    With seven games to play, second-placed Real's title chances are in tatters
    LaLiga - Valencia v Real Madrid - Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - May 21, 2023 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior gestures towards a fan as Valencia's Jose Gaya and Cenk Ozkacar attempt to restrain him REUTERS/Pablo Morano
    Spain arrests 7 after racist incidents targeting Vinicius Jr
    Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti expressed support for Vinicius Jr, whom he expected would remain at the club
    Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Atletico Madrid - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - April 23, 2023 Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata in action with FC Barcelona's Eric Garcia.
    Barca edge closer to title with 1-0 win over Atletico
    Barca ended Atleti's 13-game unbeaten league run thanks to the goal by Ferran Torres and spectacular reflex saves by keeper Marc Andre
    Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Girona - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - Apr 10, 2023 Girona's Santiago Bueno with teammates celebrate after the match. REUTERS
    Below par Barcelona held to 0-0 draw by Girona in LaLiga
    Barca came closest to scoring but Ronald Araujo’s shot in the first half did not completely cross the goalline before Girona goalkeeper clawed it clear

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk