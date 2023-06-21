    বাংলা

    UEFA ban Mourinho for four games for abusing referee Taylor

    Following Roma's loss to Sevilla in the Europa League final, Mourinho was critical of the refereeing after the game

    Published : 21 June 2023, 03:58 PM
    Updated : 21 June 2023, 03:58 PM

    AS Roma head coach Jose Mourinho has been suspended for their next four matches in the Europa League after the Portuguese boss directed abusive language at referee Anthony Taylor while the club was fined, Europe's football body UEFA said on Wednesday.

    Following Roma's loss to Sevilla in the Europa League final, Mourinho was critical of the refereeing after the game which resulted in Taylor and his family being harassed at Budapest Airport by supporters of the Italian club.

    Roma were fined a total of 55,000 euros ($63,464) and banned from selling tickets to their away supporters for their next match for "lighting of fireworks, throwing of objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbances" and "improper conduct of the team" during the final.

    The Italian club were also ordered to contact the Hungarian Football Federation within 30 days for the settlement of the damages caused by supporters in the stadium.

    Roma finished sixth in Serie A to qualify for the Europa League next season.

    Meanwhile, West Ham United were fined 58,000 euros after their supporters threw objects on the pitch and for invading the field of play following their Europa Conference League final victory over Fiorentina.

    The Italian club's skipper Cristiano Biraghi was hit on the head by an object as he prepared to take a corner during the match in Prague, with the defender needing medical attention as blood poured down his neck.

    West Ham will play in the Europa League next season after winning the final.

    Roma were separately fined a total of 80,500 euros and ordered to partially close their stadium (6,000 seats) for throwing of objects during their semi-final against Bayer Leverkusen.

    The German club were fined a total of 43,000 euros and also ordered to partially close their stadium (5,000 seats) for lighting of fireworks and throwing of objects.

    Fiorentina and FC Basel were also fined and banned from selling tickets to their away supporters for their next game for similar offences.

