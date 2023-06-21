UEFA ban Mourinho for four games for abusing referee Taylor

AS Roma head coach Jose Mourinho has been suspended for their next four matches in the Europa League after the Portuguese boss directed abusive language at referee Anthony Taylor while the club was fined, Europe's football body UEFA said on Wednesday.

Following Roma's loss to Sevilla in the Europa League final, Mourinho was critical of the refereeing after the game which resulted in Taylor and his family being harassed at Budapest Airport by supporters of the Italian club.

Roma were fined a total of 55,000 euros ($63,464) and banned from selling tickets to their away supporters for their next match for "lighting of fireworks, throwing of objects, acts of damage and crowd disturbances" and "improper conduct of the team" during the final.