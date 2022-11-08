UEFA repeats opposition to Super League in meeting with ESL backer A22 Sports

UEFA met with A22 Sports, the company backing a proposed European Super League (ESL), in Nyon on Tuesday and once again rejected the idea of a breakaway league, Europe's football governing body said.

The meeting involved UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and officials from Europe's top leagues as they met with A22 Sports' new CEO Bernd Reichart and its founders Anas Laghrari and John Hahn.

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, European Club Association (ECA) Chairman and Paris St Germain President, also attended the meeting along with the CEOs of several clubs and representatives from supporters' associations.

"In line with the unity of European football, UEFA and the participating football stakeholders once again unanimously rejected the rationale underpinning projects such as ESL during today's discussion," UEFA said in a statement.