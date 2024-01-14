Pakistan's Imran Khan's party loses cricket bat electoral symbol

A party's electoral symbol on ballot papers is significant for voters to be able to identify its candidates in the South Asian nation of 241 million people, where the majority of the constituencies are in rural areas with low literacy.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa announced the ruling in a live late night telecast of the proceedings on the top court's website.

Stripped of the bat, PTI candidates will need to contest on individual symbols, which could confuse its voters.

"This, by far, is the worst decision impacting million of voters," the party said in a statement, with its chairman Barrister Gohar Khan announcing that its candidates will contest the election as independents.