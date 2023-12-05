Warner angst adds spice to Australia's sleepy home summer

Home Tests against an undermanned Pakistan may struggle to excite even the most ardent Australian cricket fan but angst over David Warner's farewell tour has given the series a much-welcomed boost.

Since his Test debut against New Zealand in 2011, Warner has been front and centre in Australian cricket, whether as a poster boy for brilliance or a whipping boy for the team's occasional transgressions.

The 37-year-old is in the spotlight once again as he looks to bow out of Test cricket on his own terms amid considerable doubt over his place in the side.

Former team mate Mitchell Johnson gave voice to that doubt with a sledgehammer column that highlighted Warner's waning output in Tests and suggested selectors were too close to the lefthander.