    বাংলা

    Bayern Munich close in on title with 6-0 demolition of Schalke 04

    The Bavarians are on 68 points and have two games left to play

    Reuters
    Published : 13 May 2023, 05:27 PM
    Updated : 13 May 2023, 05:27 PM

    Bayern Munich powered past struggling Schalke 04 6-0 on Saturday, with two goals from Serge Gnabry, to open up a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga and close in on their 11th straight league crown with two games remaining. 

    The Bavarians are on 68 points and have two games left to play. Borussia Dortmund, who have three left and were taking on Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Saturday, are in second place on 64. 

    "This win gives us a good atmosphere for the next two matches," coach Thomas Tuchel said. "We created chances from the start but there is no need to be euphoric. It was a good performance and the next step in the right direction. 

    "We gained a bit of confidence and that helps us. We created many chances, scored many goals and that makes us feel good. Now we need to carry this energy into the next week." 

    Thomas Mueller, whose future at the club has been in doubt since his benching with the arrival of Tuchel in March, made the most of a rare start,opening their account in the 21st minute. 

    Joshua Kimmich doubled their lead eight minutes later with a well-struck penalty and, with Schalke offering no resistance, the Bavarians picked up where they had left off after the break. 

    Gnabry drilled in his shot in the 50th after Joao Cancelo's superb early work in the box and the Germany international bagged his fourth goal in the last three games 15 minutes later with a dizzying 50-metre sprint.

    Gnabry is now Bayern's top scorer in the Bundesliga this season with 13 goals so far. 

    Substitute Mathys Tel also got on the score sheet from a Jamal Musiala assist and then turned provider himself for Noussair Mazraoui in stoppage time to make it half a dozen goals for the hosts. 

    The win piled pressure on Dortmund to match them later on Saturday while also offering club bosses some respite following the team's German Cup and Champions League exit under Tuchel.

    Bundesliga
    Bavarians
    Borussia Moenchengladbach
    Bayern
    Serge Gnabry
    title
    RELATED STORIES
    Whirlwind Bayern crush Dortmund 4-2 to go top in Tuchel debut
    Bayern crush Dortmund to go top
    Tuchel, who previously coached Paris St Germain and Chelsea, could not have dreamt of a better start with Bayern
    Thomas Tuchel is unveiled as new Bayern Munich coach - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany, March 25, 2023 New Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel with chief executive officer Oliver Kahn and executive board member Hasan Salihamidzic during the press conference REUTERS/Lukas BarthRead less
    Bayern squad can challenge for every title: Tuchel
    Bayern bosses blamed the team's performances in the past months for the sacking of Nagelsmann, with Bayern in second place in the Bundesliga
    Bayern Munich part ways with coach Nagelsmann, appoint Tuchel
    Bayern part ways with Nagelsmann, appoint Tuchel
    His departure comes as a major surprise as Bayern prepare to face leaders Borussia Dortmund next week
    UEFA Nations League - Germany Training - DFB Campus, Frankfurt, Germany - September 20, 2022 Germany's Thomas Muller during training
    Mueller remains key team member even as a substitute: Tuchel
    The 33-year-old, who is a rare one-club player after having come through the Bayern youth system, has been left on the bench in recent weeks under Tuchel

    Opinion

    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain
    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury