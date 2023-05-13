Bayern Munich close in on title with 6-0 demolition of Schalke 04

Bayern Munich powered past struggling Schalke 04 6-0 on Saturday, with two goals from Serge Gnabry, to open up a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga and close in on their 11th straight league crown with two games remaining.

The Bavarians are on 68 points and have two games left to play. Borussia Dortmund, who have three left and were taking on Borussia Moenchengladbach later on Saturday, are in second place on 64.

"This win gives us a good atmosphere for the next two matches," coach Thomas Tuchel said. "We created chances from the start but there is no need to be euphoric. It was a good performance and the next step in the right direction.