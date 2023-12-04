Bangladesh women thump Singapore with 8-0 scoreline

Bangladesh women’s football team crushed Singapore by 8-0 in a friendly to assert dominance against the visitors with a second straight victory in a superb display of attacking play.

Bangladesh hit the target thrice in the first half and found the back of the net five more times after the break as Ritu Porna Chakma and Tohura Khatun each scored braces at the Bir Shrestha Shaheed Shipahi Mostafa Kamal Stadium on Monday.

Sanjida Khatun, Sabina Khatun, Matsushima Sumaya and Shamsunnahar Jr each scored a goal apiece as well.