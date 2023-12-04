Bangladesh women thump Singapore with 8-0 scoreline

Bangladesh women’s football team crushed Singapore by 8-0 in a friendly to assert dominance against the visitors with a second straight victory in a superb display of attacking play.
Bangladesh hit the target thrice in the first half and found the back of the net five more times after the break as Ritu Porna Chakma and Tohura Khatun each scored braces at the Bir Shrestha Shaheed Shipahi Mostafa Kamal Stadium on Monday.
Sanjida Khatun, Sabina Khatun, Matsushima Sumaya and Shamsunnahar Jr each scored a goal apiece as well.
Bangladesh secured a second straight win over the Asian opponents, who are 12 places above Bangladesh in the rankings on 130. The hosts beat Singapore 3-0 on Friday, when Tohura scored a double as well.
Tohura headed Bangladesh into the lead in the 16th minute from Sabina’s free kick. They did not let up as Ritu Porna doubled the lead from Sabina’s corner two minutes later.
The women in green and red took complete control of the match in the 24th minute when the Singapore goalkeeper failed to hold on to Ritu Porna’s shot and Tohura swiftly put the ball beyond the goalie.
Bangladesh carried the aggression into the second half as Ritu Porna latched onto a pass from Maria Manda and laid it off into the box for midfielder Sanjida to hit the target on her second attempt in the 56th minute.
Ritu Porna weaved her way into the box and slammed the ball into the net six minutes later to complete her brace.
After Sanjida and Tohura were substituted, Shamsunnahar and Sumaya showed brilliance coming off the bench, as the duo set up a goal for captain Sabina in the 74th minute.
Sumaya got on the scoresheet with a fine turnaround kick past the Singapore goalie in the 87th minute before Shamsunnahar made it 8-0 in stoppage time.
The teams faced each other for the first time in 2017, when Bangladesh lost the match 3-0.