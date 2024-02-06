Inter Miami criticised after Lionel Messi misses Hong Kong match

Inter Miami beat Hong Kong XI 4-1.

Making matters worse, the coach of Inter Miami, Gerardo Martino, had said his prize star would "likely" play in Hong Kong.

A large advertising campaign was built around the match, whose organizer is now said to be withdrawing $2 million in government grants for the event.

"The (Hong Kong) government, as well as football fans, are extremely disappointed that Messi could neither play in the friendly match, nor explain to the fans in person upon request," Hong Kong officials said.

"The way that the organizer and Inter Miami handled the situation could not meet the expectations of the fans who showed strong support to Messi, especially those visitors who came all the way here for the match."

Hong Kong sports, culture and tourism secretary Kevin Yeung said the deal required Messi to play at least 45 minutes.