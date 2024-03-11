Mac Allister penalty earns 1-1 draw for Liverpool in Man City thriller

Alexis Mac Allister fired home a second-half penalty as Liverpool claimed a point against Manchester City in a breathless 1-1 Premier League blockbuster at Anfield on Sunday that left Arsenal top of the table.

Liverpool are second with 64 points, behind the Gunners on goal difference, with 10 games remaining of a thrilling three-way title race. Holders City, who are unbeaten in 21 games across all competitions, are third on 63. Arsenal climbed top with their 2-1 win against Brentford on Saturday.

"Sensational," Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said. "The second half was the best we ever played against Manchester City, definitely. Exceptional football game. Wow.

"We proved today the first time 100% we are exactly where we should be. We will fight for it and see what we can get."

City looked poised to hand manager Pep Guardiola his second victory in nine trips to the cauldron of Anfield when John Stones lost his marker to tap in Kevin De Bruyne's corner from close range in the 23rd minute. Stones leapt onto the barrier in front of the visitors' fans and shook both fists in celebration.