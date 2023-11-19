France demolish 10-man Gibraltar 14-0 in record win

France recorded the biggest victory in European Championship qualifying with a 14-0 rout of 10-man Gibraltar on Saturday as Kylian Mbappe grabbed a hat-trick and Warren Zaire-Emery scored on his debut.

The French surpassed Germany's 13-0 win over San Marino in 2006 in their biggest ever win in international football. It was also the first time a European team had scored 14 goals in a World Cup or European Championship qualifying match.

"Being down to 10, already with 11 it's complicated for them, but it doesn't take away the credit for us even if we could have been more efficient, it's as much about respecting the opponent as scoring goals," France manager Didier Deschamps said. "Fourteen is not bad."

Marcus Thuram, Zaire-Emery, Mbappe, Jonathan Clauss, Kingsley Coman and Youssouf Fofana netted in the first half of the Group B match after France had gone ahead through a third-minute own goal.