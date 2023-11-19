    বাংলা

    France demolish 10-man Gibraltar 14-0 in record win

    The French surpass Germany’s 13-0 scoreline in win over San Marino

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Nov 2023, 10:48 AM
    Updated : 19 Nov 2023, 10:48 AM

    France recorded the biggest victory in European Championship qualifying with a 14-0 rout of 10-man Gibraltar on Saturday as Kylian Mbappe grabbed a hat-trick and Warren Zaire-Emery scored on his debut.

    The French surpassed Germany's 13-0 win over San Marino in 2006 in their biggest ever win in international football. It was also the first time a European team had scored 14 goals in a World Cup or European Championship qualifying match.

    "Being down to 10, already with 11 it's complicated for them, but it doesn't take away the credit for us even if we could have been more efficient, it's as much about respecting the opponent as scoring goals," France manager Didier Deschamps said. "Fourteen is not bad."

    Marcus Thuram, Zaire-Emery, Mbappe, Jonathan Clauss, Kingsley Coman and Youssouf Fofana netted in the first half of the Group B match after France had gone ahead through a third-minute own goal.

    France were already assured of top spot in the group and Deschamps handed 17-year-old Zaire-Emery his debut, making him the youngest France player since 1914.

    The teenager became the youngest scorer for France since that date with his goal in the 16th minute, but he was caught on his ankle by Ethan Santos. The Gibraltar defender was sent off and Zaire-Emery's debut came to a premature end.

    With Gibraltar reduced to 10 men, France's biggest ever win, 10-0 over Azerbaijan in 1995, was clearly within sight.

    Adrien Rabiot and Coman's second brought the record closer and Ousmane Dembele made it 10-0 before Mbappe scored twice to complete his hat-trick, his third a delightful long-range effort after he spotted the keeper off his line.

    Mbappe overtook Antoine Griezmann to move into third place on France's all-time scorers list on 46 goals and he is now only five behind Thierry Henry.

    Substitute Olivier Giroud, France's all-time top scorer, got in on the act with two late goals to complete the demolition job and move on to 56 goals for his country.

    France, who have won all seven group games, will look to maintain that perfect record when they travel to Greece on Tuesday for their final game.

    "We're going to enjoy what we did tonight, we're not going to Greece to go for a ride. It's a new goal," Deschamps said.

    "Tonight was a perfect night aside from Warren's injury, but it's not a big deal, it could have been worse."

    Gibraltar, who suffered their heaviest ever loss and have yet to score in the qualifying group, end their campaign with a home game against the Netherlands who secured qualification with a 1-0 win over Ireland on Saturday.

    RELATED STORIES
    International Friendly - Germany v Turkey - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - November 18, 2023 Turkey's Yusuf Sari celebrates scoring their third goal with Abdulkadir Omur and Abdulkerim Bardakci REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
    Turkey stun Euro 2024 hosts Germany
    The Germans still have a way to go and their leaking defence remains a major cause for concern
    Champions League - Group F - AC Milan v Paris St Germain - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 7, 2023 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe in action with AC Milan's Mike Maignan REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
    Mbappe hat-trick lifts PSG to the top
    Champions PSG top the standings with 27 points, one ahead of Nice who played out a goalless draw at Montpellier
    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attend a press conference, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 4, 2023. REUTERS
    EU weighs advancing Ukraine's membership bid as Russia war drags on
    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's Brussels-based executive will publish a report on Wednesday assessing progress achieved towards membership by EU hopefuls
    President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrives at the UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) Safety Summit at Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, Britain Nov 2, 2023.
    EU's von der Leyen visits Kyiv
    The bloc is expected to present a report next week about Ukraine's progress in its membership bid, a Ukrainian lawmaker says

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps