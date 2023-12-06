    বাংলা

    Argentina's Messi named Time's Athlete of the Year for 2023

    The accolade comes after the talismanic Argentine won the eighth Ballon d'Or

    Published : 6 Dec 2023, 02:33 PM
    Updated : 6 Dec 2023, 02:33 PM

    Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been named Time magazine's Athlete of the Year for 2023 after winning the Ballon d'Or for a record-extending eighth time and elevating the profile of the sport in the US with his move to Inter Miami.

    Messi played a key role in guiding Argentina to their first World Cup title in 36 years when they beat defending champions France in the final in December last year.

    Messi made an instant impact at Miami, scoring 10 goals in seven Leagues Cup appearances as he spurred them to victory in the tournament which features MLS teams as well as sides from Mexico.

    The Argentine's arrival in the US also made waves off the pitch, causing a massive spike in searches for match dates and tickets to see him in action, with fans also buying up his official pink Inter Miami shirt.

    The price of tickets to Inter Miami games skyrocketed, while Apple TV, which has a 10-year partnership with the MLS, saw a significant increase in subscriptions, according to research firm Antenna.

    "Messi managed to do what once seemed impossible: turning the US into a soccer country," Time wrote.

    Simone Biles, LeBron James and the United States women's soccer team have won the award in recent years, with Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees winning in 2022.

