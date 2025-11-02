Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 02, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Supreme Bayern crush Leverkusen 3-0 to stretch record winning run

They bag three goals in 19 minutes in a rampant first half to power past the visitors

Bayern crush Leverkusen to stretch record winning run
Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - Nov 1, 2025 Bayern Munich's Michael Olise, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Jonathan Tah after the match REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth

Reuters

Published : 02 Nov 2025, 02:57 AM

Updated : 02 Nov 2025, 02:57 AM

Related Stories
Saim, Faheem ease Pakistan to win over S Africa
Saim, Faheem ease Pakistan to win over S Africa
England top order woes persist as NZ complete sweep
England top order woes persist as NZ complete sweep
Spalletti eyes title after taking Juve reins
Spalletti eyes title after taking Juve reins
Iyer discharged from hospital
Iyer discharged from hospital
Read More
Babar leads Pakistan to T20 series win over S Africa
Babar leads Pakistan to T20 series win over S Africa
Chelsea win as Pedro ends goal drought
Chelsea win as Pedro ends goal drought
Flight passenger caught carrying yaba in stomach
Flight passenger caught carrying yaba in stomach
Indus treaty halt puts Pakistan at severe risk: ETR
Indus treaty halt puts Pakistan at severe risk: ETR
Read More
Opinion

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience

Kamal Ahmed

Media reform: Time to ask the right questions
Media reform: Time to ask the right questions

Nasim Firdaus

Diplomacy in a fractious world
Diplomacy in a fractious world

Julian Francis

How and why Oxfam published the Testimony of Sixty
How and why Oxfam published the Testimony of Sixty
Read More