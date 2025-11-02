Supreme Bayern crush Leverkusen 3-0 to stretch record winning run

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich bagged three goals in 19 minutes in a rampant first half to power past visitors Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 on Saturday and stretch their record-extending run to 15 wins from 15 matches across all competitions this season.

Goals from Serge Gnabry and Nicolas Jackson and an own goal from Loic Bade in the 44th minute gave Bayern, who rested top scorer Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz in the first half ahead of next week's trip to reigning champions Paris St Germain in the Champions League, an easy victory.

They extended their record run in Europe's top five leagues to 15 wins on the trot after setting a record on Wednesday with a 4-1 win over Cologne in the German Cup second round, improving on AC Milan's 13 straight wins from 1992/3. Bayern are in top spot on 27 points, five ahead of RB Leipzig.

Leverkusen suffered their first league loss under coach Kasper Hjulmand and saw their record-breaking undefeated run on the road end after 37 league matches and more than two seasons, with their previous away defeat in the league dating back to May 27 2023.

The hosts set a frantic early pace, putting Leverkusen under instant and relentless pressure and with in-form teenager Lennart Karl coming close early on.

They opened their account with a textbook three-touch attack from keeper Manuel Neuer to scorer Gnabry, who finished the move with a low shot in the 25th minute.

Before Leverkusen had time to regroup, the hosts struck again with Jackson bagging his first Bundesliga goal with a header from a Konrad Laimer cross in the 31st. Bade's own goal from a Raphael Guerreiro cutback crowned a dominant first half for the hosts and killed off the game.

Jackson headed over the bar from close range in the 50th and Guerreiro fired just wide a little later, with Bayern introducing Kane, Diaz and Olise on the hour but failing to score again.