    Bangladesh women set off U19 Twenty20 WC with crushing win over Australia

    The U19 Tigresses mark their T20 World Cup debut with a remarkable win

    The Under-19 Tigresses have made their debut in the Twenty20 World Cup with a memorable win over Australia in a seven-wicket rout in South Africa’s Benoni.

    Bangladesh restricted Australia to 130 for 5 with seamers Disha Biswas (2-25) and Marufa Akhter (2-29) holding the batter at bay with timely wickets at the Willowmoore Park on Saturday.

    In reply, Dilara Akter (40), Afia Prottasha (24), Shorna Akter (23) and Sumaiya Akter (31) forged prolific partnerships as the Tigresses sauntered to the target with two overs to spare.

    Asked to field first, Disha gave Bangladesh early breaks, taking out Aussie opener Kate Pelle (5) with her second delivery, and then returned in her second over to send the other opener Paris Bowdler (7) packing.

    Claire Moore (52) and Ella Hayward (35) had other ideas as they dug deep and pushed the team to 98 at the death with a solid 78-run stand for the third wicket. Legspinner Rabeya Khan ended Moore’s 51-ball effort.

    Marufa, who also plays in women’s national team, then took out Hayward and rattled the stumps of Lucy Hamilton (2).

    Amy Smith (16 off 7 balls) and skipper Rhys McKenna (12 off 6 balls) blasted 28 off the last two overs to reach the total.

    Bangladesh lost Misty Shaha right at the start of their chase as skipper McKenna began with a wicket maiden. But Afia and Dilara put the team back firmly on course with a 66-run stand. They smashed nine boundaries between them while Afia bludgeoned two sixes.

    Australia’s seventh bowler in the game, seamer Chloe Ainsworth (2-9) snared the scalps of wicketkeeper-batsman Dilara and Afia in quick succession, but only for Shorna and Sumaiya to stitch a match-winning unbroken 61-run stand to coast to the convincing win.

    The pair smashed seven boundaries while Shorna clubbed a six in their 42-ball partnership. Dilara was adjudged Player of the Match.

    Bangladesh set off their campaign with two warmup wins over hosts South Africa and India each. The Tigresses now set their sights on Sri Lanka in their next game on Monday.

