Bangladesh women set off U19 Twenty20 WC with crushing win over Australia

The Under-19 Tigresses have made their debut in the Twenty20 World Cup with a memorable win over Australia in a seven-wicket rout in South Africa’s Benoni.

Bangladesh restricted Australia to 130 for 5 with seamers Disha Biswas (2-25) and Marufa Akhter (2-29) holding the batter at bay with timely wickets at the Willowmoore Park on Saturday.

In reply, Dilara Akter (40), Afia Prottasha (24), Shorna Akter (23) and Sumaiya Akter (31) forged prolific partnerships as the Tigresses sauntered to the target with two overs to spare.

Asked to field first, Disha gave Bangladesh early breaks, taking out Aussie opener Kate Pelle (5) with her second delivery, and then returned in her second over to send the other opener Paris Bowdler (7) packing.