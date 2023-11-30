Shanto ton stretches Bangladesh's lead past 200 against New Zealand in Sylhet

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto struck a brilliant century to push Bangladesh’s lead to 205 against New Zealand on the third day of the Sylhet Test.

Shanto (104 not out) partnered up with Mushfiqur Rahim (43 not out) for an unbroken 96-run stand for the fourth wicket to push Bangladesh to 212 for 3 at stumps in the Sylhet International Stadium on Thursday.