Inter consolidate top spot with composed 3-1 win over Cagliari

They are six points clear of second-placed Napoli

Inter Milan cruised to a 3-1 win at home to Cagliari thanks to goals from Marko Arnautovic, Lautaro Martinez and Yann Aurel Bisseck to keep their grip on top spot in Serie A on Saturday.

Inter are six points clear of second-placed Napoli, who host lowly Empoli on Monday, with six rounds to go.

Arnautovic put the hosts ahead after 13 minutes when he blasted home from close range before Martinez doubled the lead in the 26th by chipping goalkeeper Elia Caprile.

Cagliari pulled one back three minutes into the second half when Roberto Piccoli was left unmarked and sent a header into the ground that bounced into the top left corner.

The visitors' momentum was punctured in the 55th minute, however, when Inter's Bisseck rose highest at a corner to head their third and wrap up the points for the home side.