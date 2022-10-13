Barcelona face Real looking to rebound from European disappointment

They now face an in-form Real Madrid who cruised into the Champions League knockouts with two games to spare after a 1-1 draw at Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

Carlo Ancelotti's unbeaten team have begun this campaign where they left off last season, when they won the Champions League and LaLiga double.

They will host their bitter rivals on Sunday with a practically full-strength squad, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois set to return after missing the last four games with back spasms.

Barcelona arrive with their morale dented and with several key players nursing injuries, mainly in defence where Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde are all out.

Barcelona, however, showed in March that they could spring an upset on their rivals when they delivered a 4-0 thrashing at Santiago Bernabeu when Real were on top of their game.

That result ultimately had little impact as Ancelotti's side won the title with weeks to spare, but this season’s race is much tighter.

Sunday’s game will be just the eighth Clasico in history in which both clubs sit level on points at the top of the LaLiga table.