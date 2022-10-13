    বাংলা

    Barcelona face Real looking to rebound from European disappointment

    With Barcelona desperately in need of a win to heal their European wounds, Sunday's game will likely be as tense and competitive as any Clasico can be

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Oct 2022, 12:00 PM
    Updated : 13 Oct 2022, 12:00 PM

    Barcelona's woeful European form has cast a shadow over their domestic resurgence, which will face the ultimate test on Sunday when they visit Real Madrid in a much anticipated El Clasico in LaLiga.

    A revamped Barca, spearheaded by new signing Robert Lewandowski, have won seven consecutive LaLiga matches and share the lead at the top of standings on 22 points with Spanish and European champions Real.

    However, their dreadful results in the Champions League have taken the shine off their domestic form and a 3-3 draw against Inter Milan on Wednesday left them on the verge of elimination from Europe's elite competition at the group stage for the second straight season.

    Barca have won only one of their four Champions League group matches and if Inter win against minnows Viktoria Plzen in their next match it will be curtains for the Catalans.

    Crashing out at the group stage again would be a huge blow to Barcelona's finances, whose perilous state led the club's board to sell a stake in their TV rights and agree the sale of their audio-visual division.

    As part of this year's budget, presented to the club's Assembly of Committee Members last Sunday, the board predicted that Barca would reach the Champions League quarter-finals and win the LaLiga title.

    A bold and optimist view that a few days later appeared somewhat detached from reality, with Barcelona now facing a possible 40 million euros ($39 million) blow to their 2022-23 income should they exit the Champions League.

    They now face an in-form Real Madrid who cruised into the Champions League knockouts with two games to spare after a 1-1 draw at Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

    Carlo Ancelotti's unbeaten team have begun this campaign where they left off last season, when they won the Champions League and LaLiga double.

    They will host their bitter rivals on Sunday with a practically full-strength squad, with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois set to return after missing the last four games with back spasms.

    Barcelona arrive with their morale dented and with several key players nursing injuries, mainly in defence where Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde are all out.

    Barcelona, however, showed in March that they could spring an upset on their rivals when they delivered a 4-0 thrashing at Santiago Bernabeu when Real were on top of their game.

    That result ultimately had little impact as Ancelotti's side won the title with weeks to spare, but this season’s race is much tighter.

    Sunday’s game will be just the eighth Clasico in history in which both clubs sit level on points at the top of the LaLiga table.

    With Barcelona desperately in need of a win to heal their European wounds, Sunday's game will likely be as tense and competitive as any Clasico can be.

    Barcelona
    LaLiga
    El Clasico
    European
    RELATED STORIES
    Shakib one of few bright spots for Bangladesh ahead of World Cup
    Shakib one of few bright spots for Bangladesh
    He notched his second straight half-century with a confident knock of 68
    Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring their first goal.
    Di Maria out until early November due to hamstring injury
    The Argentina winger is expected to be part of his country's squad for the World Cup in Qatar, which begins on Nov 20
    A resident stands near a mural depicting the famous "Hand of God" goal by former Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona, in light of the upcoming 2010 FIFA World Cup at the Agua Santa neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro May 21, 2010.
    Ball from Maradona's 'Hand of God' match may fetch $2.8m at auction
    The ball in question is from the 1986 World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and England, in which Maradona scored by sneakily punching the ball into the net
    Football - Champions League - Group D - Tottenham Hotspur v Eintracht Frankfurt - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - Oct 12, 2022 Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates
    Spurs edge toward last 16 with win over Frankfurt
    In a busy first half, two well-taken goals from Son Heung-min help Tottenham Hotspur edge towards qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher