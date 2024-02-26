    বাংলা

    Modric stunner helps Real Madrid extend lead at the top

    The result leaves Sevilla in 15th spot with 24 points, six points above the relegation zone

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Feb 2024, 04:14 AM
    Updated : 26 Feb 2024, 04:14 AM

    Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric came off the bench to net a stunning strike from the edge of the box late in the second half to secure a 1-0 home win over Sevilla on Sunday and stretch their lead at the top of LaLiga to eight points.

    It takes Real to 65 points ahead of Barcelona, in second after they beat Getafe 4-0 on Saturday, and nine in front of third-placed Girona before they host Rayo Vallecano on Monday.

    It was a compelling encounter with Real, who dominated possession in the first half, having an early Lucas Vazquez effort ruled out by VAR for a foul in the build-up.

    But they were often exposed on the counter and Andriy Lunin had to save several times used his feet as a sweeper keeper.

    Sevilla goalkeeper Orjan Nyland had himself put in an almost perfect performance until the 38-year-old Modric latched onto a rebound and blasted an unstoppable curling shot that shaved the post on its way into the net after 81 minutes.

    He made two outstanding one-handed saves to deny efforts by Vinicius Jr and Federico Valverde, who also hit the post with a close-range strike early in the second half.

    Jet-heeled winger Vinicius was a constant menace on the left and forced Nyland to make another brilliant one-handed stop to keep out a curling strike by the Brazilian in the 56th minute.

    Real had almost 65 percent possession and 16 goal attempts against four by Sevilla, who were kept on level terms by Nyland's heroics with six superb saves before Modric secured the points.

    "It takes a lot of practice every day, every day," Modric told DAZN regarding his stunning winner. "You can see me practising shooting at goal for hours every day... In football you have to shoot, I did it today and it went in.

    "Persistence is one of our strengths, we never stop, we insist, we create and we look for it until the end. We knew that we couldn't let the points slip away from us today because Barcelona had come so close and we couldn't let that happen.

    "That insistence throughout the match paid off. These are three very important points for this league."

    The result leaves Sevilla in 15th spot with 24 points, six points above the relegation zone.

    RELATED STORIES
    Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Sevilla - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 25, 2024 Real Madrid's Luka Modric celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates.
    Real boss Ancelotti understands Modric's frustration over lack of playing time
    The 38-year-old, who is out of contract this summer, has made 21 league appearances for Real this season, starting just 11 of those games
    LaLiga - Real Madrid v Girona - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 10, 2024 A merchandise seller holds a matchday scarf at a kiosk outside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
    LaLiga race for top four heats up
    Leaders Real will look to take another step towards reclaiming the title when they play at lowly Rayo Vallecano
    Artists perform during a protest action, in a balcony facing a building whose residents fear they will be evicted in the event of its purchase by a real estate investment fund, in Madrid, Spain Feb 3, 2024.
    Madrid residents fight against evictions with musical protest
    A building that activists say is being eyed for tourist accommodation hosts performances of jazz, flamenco or poetry in each apartment, while protesters outside chanted: ‘Neighbourhoods aren't for sal ...
    LaLiga - Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 4, 2024 Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente in action with Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham REUTERS/Juan Medina
    Llorente earns Atletico draw against Real
    Real remain on top with Girona and Barca trailing as Atletico stay fourth

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps