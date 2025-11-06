Garnacho earns Chelsea point in 2-2 draw at Qarabag

Alejandro Garnacho ensured Chelsea returned from Azerbaijan with a point as he came off the bench to equalise in their 2-2 draw away to Qarabag in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The former Manchester United forward fired a sweetly-struck left-foot effort into the net after 53 minutes of an enthralling contest which had slipped from Chelsea's grasp.

Brazilian teenager Estevao put the visitors ahead with a neat finish in the 16th minute but after a slow start Qarabag came alive in the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.

Leandro Andrade steered home a rebound in the 29th minute to cancel out Chelsea's lead and things went from bad to worse for the London side before halftime as Marko Jankovic converted a penalty awarded for a handball by Jorrel Hato.

Garnacho levelled with Chelsea's first attack of the second period and both sides came close to a winner as the action swung from end to end.

Both teams have seven points after four games.