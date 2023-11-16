Australia kick off 2026 qualifying with 7-0 rout of Bangladesh

Australia kicked off Asia's second round of World Cup qualifying with a 7-0 demolition of Bangladesh on Thursday as Graham Arnold celebrated a record 59th 'A' international as Socceroos coach.

Jamie Maclaren came off the bench to score a second half hat-trick and Mitchell Duke scored a brace late in the first half as world number 27 Australia trampled all over the 183rd-ranked south Asians at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

"Overall it was a good performance but I think we still need to be a bit more ruthless in front of goal," Arnold told reporters.

"It could have been double-figures easily, and it should have been."

In front of a crowd of 20,876, the hosts were on the board in the fourth minute courtesy of a Harry Souttar header, the towering defender rising to meet a pinpoint Craig Goodwin free kick from just outside the area.

Brandon Borrello doubled the lead in the 20th minute when he latched onto a neat Connor Metcalfe cross and slipped a shot by goalkeeper Mitul Marma.

Duke then scored twice in four minutes, nodding in a fine header from another Metcalfe assist before firing in a rebound off the post when Borrello sent a rocket thudding into the woodwork.