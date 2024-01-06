Brazil sack Diniz as coach and look at Dorival Jr

Coach Fernando Diniz will no longer be in charge of the Brazil national team, said the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) on Friday.

Diniz, who was appointed on an interim basis, had a one-year contract but led Brazil for six games in the 2026 World Cup qualifying round, with three defeats, one draw and two wins. He combined his work with Fluminense, the club with which he won the Copa Libertadores last year.

"The CBF thanks Fernando Diniz for the work he has done, for all his dedication and seriousness, and for the challenge of renewing the Brazilian national team during his tenure. We wish Fernando Diniz the best of luck," the sports governing body said in a statement.

President Ednaldo Rodrigues spoke to Fluminense president Mario Bittencourt on Thursday about the decision to hire a permanent coach to prepare the team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Sao Paulo coach Dorival Junior is being considered for the job, two sources told Reuters.