Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 13, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Barcelona extend LaLiga lead with 1-0 win at battling Leganes

The Catalans stand at 70 points while second-place Real Madrid on 63 head to Alaves on Sunday

Barca beat Leganes to extend lead at the top
LaLiga - Leganes v FC Barcelona - Estadio Municipal de Butarque, Leganes, Spain - Apr 12, 2025 FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after Leganes' Jorge Saenz scored an own goal for their first goal REUTERS/Ana Beltran

Reuters

Published : 13 Apr 2025, 10:19 AM

Updated : 13 Apr 2025, 10:19 AM

Related Stories
Newcastle draw closer to UCL berth as Man Utd visit
Newcastle draw closer to UCL berth as Man Utd visit
Man City must be optimistic about finishing season well: Guardiola
Man City must be optimistic about finishing season well: Guardiola
De Bruyne shines as City roar back to crush Palace
De Bruyne shines as City roar back to crush Palace
Alcaraz ousts Davidovich Fokina to move into Monte Carlo final
Alcaraz ousts Davidovich Fokina to move into Monte Carlo final
Read More
Harvard professors sue over Trump review of $9bn in funds
Harvard professors sue over Trump review of $9bn in funds
‘Time to put up or shut up’ on Ukraine talks: Trump
‘Time to put up or shut up’ on Ukraine talks: Trump
Iran, US hold ‘positive’ talks in Oman
Iran, US hold ‘positive’ talks in Oman
Israeli missiles strike Gaza hospital
Israeli missiles strike Gaza hospital
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More